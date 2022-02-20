Above Average Temperatures to Begin the Week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 18°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:47 PM

Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine.

We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.

Monday we will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be above average by around 15 degrees as temperatures reach into the low 50’s. Tuesday temperatures stay strong as a warm front moves through and warm air is still ushered into the region. Temperatures cool down to be milder as a cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday; there is the chance for rain showers on Tuesday with this storm system. For the rest of the week, there is a chance for cooler temperatures and a winter system bringing snow Thursday into Friday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 14

