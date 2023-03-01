AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1ST: 40°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1ST: 19°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of rain overnight Wednesday to Thursday. Our next chance of snow moves in Friday, more details below:
TONIGHT:
Tonight we see mostly cloudy conditions with patchy fog and a chance of rain. The low temperature will be in the upper 30’s with light winds from the south.
TOMORROW:
Scattered to isolated rainfall is possible early Thursday. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. The high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Our next chance of precipitation is Friday into Saturday. We are looking at snowfall transitioning to a wintry mix as warmer air moves in. Precipitation chances likely change to rain by early Saturday, but this is another highly temperature-dependent system so there is some uncertainty as to precipitation types and totals with this system. But at this time accumulating snowfall is looking likely. Temperatures Friday before the system and Saturday after will be into the low 40’s.
18 Storm Team Forecast
THURSDAY: CLOUDY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 25
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 31
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 43 LOW: 28
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 25
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 43 LOW: 29
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 42 LOW: 25
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 38 LOW: 20
