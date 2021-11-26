Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 27°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Winds out of the north/northwest 10-20 mph into Friday night. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers through the evening, then becoming stray in coverage late overnight. Clouds continue and temperatures drop into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Overnight snowfall staying generally under 1″, mainly just a quick coating for most areas.

Lingering shower or flurry around into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover Saturday afternoon with dry weather the case. Breezy northwest winds continue, keeping us colder than average for this time of the year. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Clouds return for the overnight as our next disturbance moves into the area. Chance for light snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Clipper system moves in Sunday increasing our chance for snowfall. A cold rain mixing with wet snow in the afternoon for lower elevations as highs reach into the mid to upper 30s. Chance for showers continues overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Snowfall totals from Saturday night into Monday morning of 1-4″ possible, highest amounts in higher elevations of northern portions of the Southern Tier. Lake-effect showers linger Monday. Highs into the 30s. Next disturbance moves through Tuesday bringing the chance for showers. Highs near 40 degrees. Mainly dry Wednesday, then chance for showers returns for the end of the new workweek.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER/FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

