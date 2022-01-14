Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing.

Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved through Friday, it caused temperatures to begin to dip as arctic air is in place. Winds have increased as well; the winds are from the north and are around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts close to 30 miles per hour. The dropping temperatures along with the winds are enough to drop the wind chills to around -15 degrees Fahrenheit to -20 degrees Fahrenheit overnight Friday to early Saturday. This is why wind chill advisories are in place for the Twin Tiers.

The wind from the North along with Arctic air is enough for Lake Effect Snow showers off of the Finger Lakes. This has caused minor accumulation and will continue into the evening hours. Early Saturday will remain cold with wind chills in the negatives. But we will have partly sunny skies and a high temperature of a little over 10 degrees. Wind chills will increase as the winds calm down but the actual air temperature will be in the negatives Saturday into Sunday with the overnight low around -3 degrees.

Sunny skies on Sunday but clouds increase later in the day ahead of our next weather storm system. This storm system has a watch with it currently, as of Friday night. This has the potential to be upgraded to a winter storm warning closer to the storm. The watch starts Sunday evening and goes until Monday evening. This watch is issued for the potential to heavy snow and hazardous travel. Accumulations are subject to change as we get closer to the storm.

Temperatures after the storm into next week will increase into the 30s through midweek when temperatures drop into the 20’s. There is a chance for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stick with us as we continue to track the cold temperatures and potential for heavy snow this weekend.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SNOW LATE

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 2

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

