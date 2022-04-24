AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24TH: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Sunday started off warm with an overnight low temperature in the 40’s. Throughout the day we saw sunshine the high reached the low-80’s.

Sunday evening into the overnight we will see partly cloudy skies, and the overnight low will only dip into the 50’s. Monday morning we will have partly sunny skies with temperatures slowly increasing into the high 70’s. The day will start off with sunshine, but there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. The chance for rain increases in the evening into the overnight as temperatures drop and we have the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance for rain lasts through early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be below average mid-week after two cold fronts move through but rebound into the high 50’s to low 60’s for the end of the workweek into the weekend.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LATE-DAY RAIN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN EARLY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

