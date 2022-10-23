AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Cloud cover will remain late Sunday to overnight Monday. Clouds will decrease during the day giving way to mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40’s; we will have mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY:

Temperatures will be in the 70’s; this is 10-15 degrees above the average for this time of year. Cloud cover decreases throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

We will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50’s for the low.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday chances of isolated rainfall are possible. The temperatures will be around 70 degrees still for the high. Wednesday a cold front moves in and we see chances of rainfalls with a high temperature in the upper 60’s.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED RAINFALL

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

