AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 59°
AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 37°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Cloud cover will remain late Sunday to overnight Monday. Clouds will decrease during the day giving way to mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40’s; we will have mostly cloudy skies.
MONDAY:
Temperatures will be in the 70’s; this is 10-15 degrees above the average for this time of year. Cloud cover decreases throughout the day.
MONDAY NIGHT:
We will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50’s for the low.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:
Tuesday chances of isolated rainfall are possible. The temperatures will be around 70 degrees still for the high. Wednesday a cold front moves in and we see chances of rainfalls with a high temperature in the upper 60’s.
MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED RAINFALL
HIGH: 70 LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 69 LOW: 46
THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 37
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 60 LOW: 40
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 40
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 62 LOW: 45
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter