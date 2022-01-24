Another quick-moving low pressure system moves through Monday evening into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:13 PM

Monday started off chilly with the overnight low temperature at -6 degrees Fahrenheit. It got colder than expected as the cloud cover was less than forecasted with clear skies allowing for radiational cooling.

There were partly sunny skies to begin the day before clouds increased ahead of an Alberta-Clipper system moving through. We will see light to moderate snow, but less snowfall than with the Clipper System yesterday as there is less moisture available. The low-pressure system could cause low visibility at times and slick roads. Accumulation will be around a trace to 1 inch for most with the exception being higher elevations. They could see 1-2 inches. This storm system is highly dependent on topography because of the low-level flow. Those at lower elevations will see closer to a trace with those at higher seeing closer to two inches.

This low-pressure system is an Alberta-Clipper and has multiple fronts with it. In the late afternoon to early evening on Monday, a warm front is moving through bringing snow with it. Snowfall will wind down around midnight. Scattered light lake effect is possible overnight Monday to Tuesday as the cold front moves through. It will start to wind down as high pressure builds in. Partly sunny skies for later Tuesday.

The arctic air is sticking around this week. Temperatures will stay below freezing all week with another arctic blast of air mid-week and high pressure also building thinking the weather calm but cold.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 25 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 15 LOW: -6

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

