Arctic Air moving in Monday and Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Sunday started off with temperatures below freezing and with sleet, snow, and freezing rain. Temperatures gradually raised throughout the morning with precipitation changing to rain as temperatures hit 40 degrees.

A cold front is going to move through Sunday evening and arctic air will begin to move in. Overnight Sunday to Monday temperatures will drop with the high temperature on Monday only in the 20’s. Temperatures and wind speeds on Tuesday will lead to wind chills in the negative teens to twenties so because of that a wind chill advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers overnight Monday until early Tuesday.

The freezing rain and sleet will gradually transition over to rain as we heat up Sunday afternoon. Slick spots on the road could still remain especially as they refreeze later in the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance of snow later Monday as the wind shifts with accumulation at or below an inch. Tuesday clears out and is the coldest day of the week with the wind chill well below zero. Partly sunny skies on Wednesday as high pressure builds in and temperatures become milder in the mid to high 30’s. for the rest of the week. The next chance of snow is the weekend as temperatures are closer to freezing.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW AFTERNOON AND PM

HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter