AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Sunday temperatures were still below average. The high was close to 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night into Monday we will have mostly clear skies with a low temperature close to 40. This is 15 degrees below average. The winds will die down in the overnight hours. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will build throughout the day ahead of a warm front bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday and during the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures continue to rise Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter