AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Saturday started off with the high temperature happening in the early overnight and the temperature dropped. Temperatures dropped as a cold front moved through.

Saturday night into Sunday, the low temperature will be around 30. Chances for rain move out with the front and only isolated showers remain from the Great Lakes. These lake effect rain showers could contain some snowflakes as well, as temperatures drop below freezing. These isolated showers remain early Sunday but partly sunny skies move in Sunday afternoon. The high temperature will be below average with temperatures in the mid-40’s. Skies are clear Sunday into Monday as well. We will see sunshine early Monday before our next unsettled weather pattern.

Late day Monday into Tuesday we have a low-pressure system moving through. There is still some uncertainty with this including the path of the storm and its strength of it. The majority of us will see rain, but there could be the chance for some late-season snowflakes with a few inches possible.

Temperatures will be below average until mid-week when we rise to at and above average once again.

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCES OF SHOWERS EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

