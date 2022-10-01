AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:50 PM

Temperatures Saturday reached the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Scattered rainfall is possible overnight from Saturday to Sunday, especially along the border in Pennsylvania. Those are the remnants of now post-tropical Ian. Mostly cloudy skies overwise with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with isolated rainfall continuing and will be a breezy day with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Monday temperatures around 60 again, but sunshine for the day.

Tuesday heats up to the low to mid 60’s. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-70’s; we have sunshine for Monday through Thursday with rain chances beginning Friday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, WARMING UP

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

