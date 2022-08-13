AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Saturday we saw mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 80’s.

For the weekend we are clearing out and drying up. Temperatures will be close to 80 with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be low, making this weekend very pleasant. We have mostly sunny skies Saturday with cloud cover increasing Sunday leading to partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return Monday as our next frontal system moves in. We have the chances for showers and thunderstorms the first few days of the workweek next week with temperatures in the mid-70’s, We increase back to the 80’s as we go into the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

