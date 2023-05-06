AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 6TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 6TH: 41°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly clear tonight with temperatures into the 70’s on Sunday. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy conditions overnight with patchy fog possible. Winds will be calm and temperatures in the low-40’s for the low.

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the low 70’s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms move in late afternoon and last throughout the evening. Winds will be from the SE to the NW 0-10.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will gradually increase with temperatures into the 70’s for the week ahead. Rain chances stick around on Monday and Tuesday as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s by the end of the week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

