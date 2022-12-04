AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -Clear skies Sunday night into Monday with mostly sunny skies Monday and clouds increasing in the evening. More details on the next chance of rain below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight we will have temperatures in the low-20’s with clear skies. The clear skies will cause our temperature to drop below average and we will have calm winds.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies on Monday, but clouds build later in the day and in the evening. Winds will be 0-10 MPH from the south, Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Chance of a wintry mix is possible overnight in the early hours of Tuesday Tuesday with rain returning on Tuesday and remaining for part of Wednesday. Chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be into the high-40’s and approaching the upper 50’s mid-week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

