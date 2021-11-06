Calm and sunny pattern with warming temperatures continues Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:46 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Saturday was a pleasant day; it started off chilly in the low 20’s but heated up quick. We saw sunshine and high temperatures in the low 50’s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we will have clear skies due to that high pressure over us. The low will be in the low 20’s. High pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures warming up back into the 50’s for the rest of the weekend. It will even cause temperatures into the high 50’s on Sunday and low 60’s on Monday.

A strong ridge is over us along with the high-pressure next workweek keeping the sunshine and warm temperatures around. They will even be above average in the high 50’s to low 60’s. This is around 5-10 degrees above average. Going into the mid-week next workweek the ridge will flatten and cause some clouds the build but temperatures will stay into the upper 50’s. The next chance for rain comes on Friday with a chance of showers and clouds will build in before that on Thursday. Temperatures will still be in the 50’s to low 60’s.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 29

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

