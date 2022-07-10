AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Sunday started off with sunshine and reached high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

Sunday night into Monday the flow of air will change to be from the south and this will bring warm and moist air into the region. We will have mostly clear skies overnight with a few clouds because of the increase in moisture. It will be warmer than Saturday night, with the low only near 50’s rather than 40. The high temperature will be nearing 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be rising as well.

Rain showers and storms return on Tuesday. We are watching the potential for strong to severe storms. We will see multiple rounds of storms on Tuesday. The main threat is strong winds.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, WINDY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter