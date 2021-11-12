Chance for showers continues this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Friday evening, then increasing clouds overnight as our next disturbance moves into the region. Chance for showers returns late overnight into the predawn hours Saturday. Rainfall totals into Saturday morning averaging from 0.10-0.25″. Lows near 40 degrees.

Early morning showers Saturday as a front moves through, then stray showers possible for the afternoon. Temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s for highs early in the day, then dropping through the afternoon following the front. Chance for stray showers overnight, mainly into Steuben County as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Trace amounts of snow possible, mainly in higher elevations. Lows near freezing.

Stray showers around on Sunday, best chances into western portions of the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler than average with highs into the low to mid 40s. Clipper system moves through Sunday evening into Monday, which will increase our chances for snowfall. Very light accumulations possible into Monday morning, highest amounts near 1″ in higher elevations of Steuben County. Sunday night’s lows near freezing. Chance for showers lingers Monday. Mainly cloudy and cool with highs into the low to mid 40s. Mainly dry through midweek. Chance for showers returns into Thursday. Highs to end the new workweek in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. DAYTIME STRAY SHOWERS, PM SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter