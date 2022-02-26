Chance for Snow Squalls Sunday afternoon and evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:54 PM

Saturday we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 20’s.

Saturday night into Sunday we will see clouds clear and temperatures drop into the upper teens. Sunday will start off mostly sunny before clouds increase as a low-pressure system nears. The high will be prior to a cold front moving through and the high temperature will be close to 40. As the cold front moves through in the afternoon it brings the chance for a rain and snow mix as the temperatures are still above freezing. As the air cools down this will change entirely to snow. There also is a chance for snow squalls tomorrow in the afternoon into the early evening. A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall which leads to a quick reduction in visibility and is accompanied by gusty winds. If a snow squall warning is issued it is best to get off of the road, especially highways, if possible.

To begin the workweek we will have a slight chance of snow flurries early with the sunshine for the rest of the day. We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday will dip into the 20’s for the high but gradually increase throughout the week.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter