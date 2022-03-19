Saturday started off with sunshine and temperatures into the upper 60’s.

There were sunny skies for most of the morning and early afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures reached a high of 68 degrees Farenheit in Elmira. Cloud cover begin to build as a low-pressure system began to move through. There were some strong storms in the early afternoon hours.

The threat for strong to severe storms still remains through the late afternoon into early Saturday evening as the frontal system passes through. The main risks are damaging winds and brief downpours but hail is a risk as well. Any storms that move through will move quickly. We are under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction center which is a 2/5. It means there is a potential for severe storms today and to be weather aware. This risk is for all of our counties and ends around 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday night.

Saturday night into Sunday temperatures will drop behind the front into the low 40’s. We will have mostly cloudy skies. For Sunday the cloud cover sticks around and we will have noticeably cooler temperatures with our high temperature only in the upper 40’s. There is a chance for rain in the afternoon hours on Sunday and also a chance for wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon as well.

To start of the workweek temperatures will be into the high 40’s to low 50’s. Monday will be the warmer day with temperatures into the 50’s and sunshine. The chances of rain return mid-week and last through the end of the week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY LATER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter