Chance of first dusting of snow Sunday afternoon into the evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 31°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Saturday we saw cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40’s.

As we go into the evening on Saturday there becomes a chance for some snowflakes to mix in as temperatures cool overnight and lake effect snow flurries are possible. Overnight Saturday into Sunday will be around freezing for the low with mostly cloudy skies and an occasional lake effect flurry possible. Especially for the western counties in the Southern Tier; winds will be sustained 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the high will be in the low-’40s. There is a chance for rain with a few snowflakes mixed in earlier in the day.

In the afternoon Sunday, an Alberta clipper low will move in bringing the chance for our first dusting of snow in the afternoon to evening. Most areas will only see a dusting and stay below an inch. The majority of us will see below a .10″ with the exception being those higher elevations especially in Steuben County- those areas cold see closer to .75 to 1.00″. Lake effect snow flurries are possible Sunday overnight into Monday as we have cold air in place. It will transition to rain during the afternoon on Monday.

High pressure builds in on Tuesday with the next major chance of precipitation on Thursday as a front moves through.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

