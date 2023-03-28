AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly sunny Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. A quick-moving front will drop temperatures significantly bring rain, potential thunder, and the chance for quick accumulating snowfall. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy to begin the night tonight. We will see gradually decreasing cloud cover. This means we will be mostly clear by daybreak. The low temperature will be in the upper 20’s. Winds from the North 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. We will see sunshine for most of the day. Around the dinner time hour clouds build back in. Around 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM a quick moving cold front will bring gusty winds, rain, isolated thunder, gust winds, and snowfall with snow squalls possible. This could cause a flash freeze on the roads once it turns to snow so take caution when traveling. Snowfall will range from a trace up to 1.5″. The winds will be from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts 30+ MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

There are multiple chances of showers this week going into the weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. Friday chances of rain return. For Friday and Saturday, temperatures rise. The high temperature Friday will be in the mid-50’s and on Saturday it will be in the mid-60’s. Chance of rain on Saturday as well and breezy.

18 Storm Team Forecast

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LATE-DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 55 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 49

