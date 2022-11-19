AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall returns into our area on Sunday as we see below average temperatures for the day. Full forecast is found below:

TONIGHT:

The low temperature from Saturday to Sunday will be around 20 degrees. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are possible; mostly to partly cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will be from the southwest around 5-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW:

Sunday lake effect snow showers are possible as we see a low-pressure system move through. We are watching for the potential of snow squalls on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be right around freezing with breezy conditions all day. The winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour from the west with gusts above 25 miles per hour possible.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures for the workweek will be into the 40’s. We are seeing a slight warming trend after below-average temperatures by about 10-15 degrees. There will be partly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures reaching 50 mid-week. Sunshine stays in the forecast until Friday when we see our next chance of rain.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

