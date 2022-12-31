AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 35°
AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 19°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures above average continue with chances of rain New Year’s Even. Full Details below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy conditions with a west wind around 0-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will only drop to near 40 degrees. Light rain is possible before 1 AM.
SUNDAY:
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 50. We have the chance to see smoe light rain showers in the afternoon. The wind will be from the west around 0-10 miles per hour.
NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures warm up more until mid-week. Chances of rain are reintroduced Tuesday and Wednesday.
18 Storm Team Forecast
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 36
MONDAY: CLOUDY
HIGH: 51 LOW: 41
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 48
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 30
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 38 LOW: 27
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 24
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 37 LOW: 28
