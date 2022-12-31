AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures above average continue with chances of rain New Year’s Even. Full Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy conditions with a west wind around 0-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will only drop to near 40 degrees. Light rain is possible before 1 AM.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 50. We have the chance to see smoe light rain showers in the afternoon. The wind will be from the west around 0-10 miles per hour.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures warm up more until mid-week. Chances of rain are reintroduced Tuesday and Wednesday.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

