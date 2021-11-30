Chance of light Snow Flurries Tuesday to Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30TH 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Tuesday started off with temperatures near freezing and snow flurries. Any snow accumulation was little to none.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies. The chance for snow showers returns overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday until daybreak. Little to no accumulation overnight. These snow showers will be associated with a weak cold front moving through. The low temperature overnight will be in the upper-20’s. After the front passes through high pressure briefly builds in; this gives us dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. The high temperature will be in the low 40’s.

As a warm front moves in and we are in the warm sector of the low-pressure system, warm air will be ushered in as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s with temperatures and 50 on Thursday. Winds will be strong on Thursday into Friday, gusts will be around 25 miles per hour. Rain chances return later in the week on Thursday and a rain-snow mix is possible Saturday closer to next weekend.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter