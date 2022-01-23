Chance of Light Snow Monday Afternoon to Evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Sunday started off in the low twenties to upper teens. There were partly sunny skies to begin the day before clouds increased ahead of an Alberta-Clipper system moving through. There is a special weather in place for Steuben, Chemung, Tioga (N.Y.), Schuyler, and Bradford counties until 8:30 PM for light to moderate snow. This could cause low visibility at times and slick roads.

This low-pressure system is an Alberta-Clipper and has multiple fronts with it. In the afternoon on Sunday, a cold front moved through and we saw snow with it. There was a slight chance for snowfall from 8 AM to 11 AM and it is more likely 12 PM to 10 PM. Snowfall accumulation will be around an inch. Some areas could see closer to 2 inches. Steuben County may see closer to two inches as they will see lake effect snow after the front moves through.

Sunday night after the front moves through arctic air moves back in place once again ahead of the week. Temperatures will stay below freezing all week with another arctic blast of air mid-week and high pressure also building.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF PM SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

