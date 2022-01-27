Chance of Light Snow Thursday to Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Thursday started off chilly. The overnight low was at -17 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures heated up to the upper 20’s throughout the day with partly sunny skies.

Clouds began to increase throughout the day on Thursday; this is ahead of a cold front moving through. The cold front is moving through early Friday morning. There will be snow flurries and clouds cover associated with the front before the front. The overnight low Thursday to Friday will be in the upper teens with snow flurries possible. Little to no accumulation is impossible. Friday there is a chance of light snow during the day with accumulation below an inch, most below half an inch.

The arctic air is sticking around once again from Friday to Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be below zero Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the negatives with strong winds at times pushing the wind chills into the negative double digits. We will keep our eye on any potential for Wind Chill Advisories. The Nor’easter that is moving through Friday to Saturday will be well to our east, not even impacting us with the outer bands of snow. That will also be well to our east.

To start off the workweek we will see a warm-up in temperatures to the 30’s to 40’s with a mild stretch. This is as high pressure builds in, until next Wedneday.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 20 LOW: -5

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 16 LOW: -4

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 5

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

