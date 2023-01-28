AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain with some snow mixed in at higher elevations is possible Sunday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy overnight Saturday to Sunday with the low temperature in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will switch from the SW to the SE and be from 0-10 MPH. Precipitation moves in early Sunday.

TOMORROW:

We will see the chance for some rain along with some mixed precipitation. It will transition to all rain late morning, but the rain will be light and intermittent. The precipitation changes back over to snow as cold air moves in late Sunday night. The high temperature on Sunday will be around 45 degrees with winds from the South around 5-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunday and Monday are the days we are looking at the best chance for precipitation. The temperatures will drop as we go into the week into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with a blast of Arctic air Friday into Saturday. We stay dry for the most part throughout the week with many days seeing some sunshine.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

