Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in the low 50’s.

As the weak cold front continues to move to the east, we are feeling the cold temperatures here in the Twin Tiers. Winds are strong as well on Monday but will calm Monday night. Monday night we will have mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for mixed precipitation after midnight that increases throughout the morning as an upper-level wave moves through. This will be majority rain with a snow mix. Overnight lows in the low 40’s.

Tuesday there is a chance for some lake-effect showers maybe even with some snowflakes mixed in. Wednesday that chance remains for the scattered mix precipitation. Going forward, high pressure will build in. This will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week into the weekend. There will be below average temperatures for the rest of the week with the highs in the upper 40’s. Temperatures

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/MIXED PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY,

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

