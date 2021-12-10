Chance of Rain and Strong Winds Saturday with summer-like temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 25°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Friday started off with temperatures into the 40’s with overcast skies and eventually cleared giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures reached 50 degrees.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the evening into the overnight as a warm front approaches. The overnight low will actually be around midnight in the mid-’30s as temperatures only increase overnight. The chance of rain showers with the warm front starts after 2:00 AM. This lasts until late morning and thunderstorms are possible as well. There will be a brief lull before a cold front moves through. Before the cold front moves through high temperature of the day will be in the mid to low 60’s. The temperatures will drop drastically behind the front into the 30’s.

As the cold front moves through in the afternoon hours there will be rain showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds. There will be strong wind gusts associated with the cold front which is why all of the Twin Tiers is under a wind advisory from Saturday afternoon until Sunday. The wind advisories last until 1:00 AM on Sunday.

As the front moves to our east on Sunday the skies will begin to clear and high pressure builds in. Sunday will be sunny and in the mid-40’s. The following workweek will be sunny, dry, and calm with above-average temperatures for December.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS, WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

