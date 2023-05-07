AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of rain continue early overnight Sunday into Monday. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT:

Rain chances into the overnight with mostly cloudy. Winds will switch from the SW 0-10 MPH to NW 0-10 MPH and temperatures in the upper-40’s for the overnight low.

TOMORROW:

Isolated rain showers are possible early Monday before 6:00 AM. Clouds will clear throughout the rest of the day with mostly to partly sunny conditions. The high temperature will be in the low 70’s. Winds will be from the N 0-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will gradually increase with temperatures into the 70’s close to 80 degrees for the week ahead. Rain chances stick around early Monday with isolated shower chances Tuesday, but the best chances for rain Tuesday have moved to our south. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s by the end of the week. Sunshine for the rest of the week with rain chances returning Saturday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

