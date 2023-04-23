AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23RD: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23RD: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain is back in the forecast for the week ahead. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances of showers ending before the overnight hours. Additional rain accumulation will be 0-0.10″ for this evening. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 32 degrees and winds from the NW 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Chance of showers in the afternoon once again. Partly sunny conditions in the morning with building clouds. The high temperature in the mid 50’s. Rain chances again in the afternoon moving out by the overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be below average this week in the mid 50’s with a chance of showers in the forecast almost every day Monday through Sunday. Temperatures will be below average this week into the 50’s to low 60’s by the weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

