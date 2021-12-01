Chance of rain on Thursday with temperatures in the 50’s

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Wednesday started off with temperatures in the 30’s and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures warmed up to around forty-three degrees Fahrenheit.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday a warm front moves through. We will see partly cloudy skies prior to the front moving in. As the warm front moves in before midnight, it will start off with snow and change to a rain/snow mix behind the front and transition to rain in the early morning hours.

As a warm front moves in and we are in the warm sector of the low-pressure system, warm air will be ushered in as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s with temperatures and 50 on Thursday. Winds will be strong on Thursday into Friday, gusts will be around 25 miles per hour. Rain chances return later on Thursday as a cold front moves in the afternoon, but despite it being a cold front the wind behind the front will have a southerly flow bringing in warmer air. A rain-snow mix is possible Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 40’s in the weekend.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter