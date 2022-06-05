AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5TH: 50°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Sunday high pressure and an upper-level ridge bring us mostly sunny skies; we will see some mid to high-level clouds throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 70’s. Monday temperatures continue to climb into the low 80’s. The majority of the day will have mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will be moving through overnight from Monday to Tuesday and during the day on Tuesday. Tuesday is a day you will want to have an umbrella headed out the door with showers and thunderstorms likely. The high temperature on Tuesday will be in the mid-70’s.

There’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday with more chances of rain going into the end of the workweek to the weekend. Temperatures will be just at or slightly below average in the mid to upper 70’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID TO HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

