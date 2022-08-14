AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Sunday temperatures reached the low to mid-80’s with sunshine for the first half of the day. Cloud cover began to build in during the afternoon leading to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday night to Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature will only be in the upper 50’s. Monday we start off with cloud cover as well.

Rain chances return Monday as our next system moves in. We have the chances for showers and thunderstorms the first few days of the workweek next week with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s, We increase back to the 80’s as we go into the end of the workweek.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

