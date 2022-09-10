AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Saturday started off with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80’s. Cloud cover increased throughout the day.

Saturday night to Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as rain moves in early Sunday. The low temperature overnight Saturday to Sunday will be around 60. Saturday night into Sunday moisture increases and therefore so does the cloud cover on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Chances of rain return Sunday as we have an increase in moisture, but the thick clouds and rain throughout the day will keep the high temperature only around 70. Monday through Tuesday as a slow-moving cold front moves through the region there is a chance for showers and storms, but not a total washout.

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MOVE IN

HIGH: 72 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter