AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 1ST: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 1ST: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Sunday started off with sunshine and temperatures rose into the high 60’s.

As rain moved in late Sunday afternoon, temperatures are taking a slight dip as the rain is over us. But as the warm front moves through there will be a slight uptick in temperatures.

The earlier dry conditions, strong winds, and low dew points are once again enough to issue another special weather statement for fire weather. The special weather statement is in place for “Elevated Risk of Wildfire Spread” until 8:00 PM, Sunday. Relative humidity levels are between 15%-25% and winds are gusting up to 15 miles per hour with sustained winds strong as well. As the front moves through and the rain saturates the area in the afternoon and evening the fire risk is lowered.

Sunday night into Monday, temperatures will drop to the low 50’s. This is around 10-15 degrees above average for the overnight low. We will see rain showers continue overnight and cloud cover when we are not seeing rain. Monday for the first half of the day there is a chance for rain and possibly a rumble of thunder. The high-temperature Monday will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

There are multiple chances for rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; temperatures will be slightly below average Thursday through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter