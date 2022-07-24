AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until Sunday night

Heat Advisory in Effect on Sunday for portions of the Southern Tier

Sunday started off with some sunshine and temperatures reached the low 90’s. Showers and thunderstorms moved through in the afternoon hours with many strong to severe; the main type of damage we saw was strong wind gusts. The heat advisory is in place until 7:00 PM on Sunday for heat index values in the upper 90’s. There also is a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 10:00 PM on Sunday for all of the Twin Tiers for strong to severe storms.

Overnight Sunday to Monday the low temperature will be in the upper 60’s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. There could be multiple rounds of showers and storms through the evening and overnight hours on Sunday. The main risk is damaging winds but we are watching for the potential of flash flooding if we receive a lot of rainfall in a short period of time. Rainfall totals could be around 0.50″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible close to 2.00″. We are watching for any risk of flash flooding.

Some of the rain could linger into Monday morning to early afternoon, but the high on Monday will only be in the 80’s. That is because the second line of showers that moved through was associated with a cold front. We will see sunshine after the front moves out.

MONDAY: CLEARING SKIES, LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

