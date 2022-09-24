AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 46°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:02 PM

Saturday started off with a frost advisory and temperatures in the mid-30’s. This is below average for this time of year.

Saturday the high temperature reached the upper 60’s with sunshine. Saturday evening scattered rainfall is possible with mostly cloudy skies otherwise as high pressure moves away. Overnight Saturday to Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with an isolated sprinkle and temperatures in the upper 40’s. Sunday chances of showers and thunderstorms move in starting in the morning. The high temperature on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60’s once again. Chances of showers and thunderstorms last into Monday.

Temperatures cool even more on Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered rainfall.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

