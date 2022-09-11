AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 51°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Sunday was a dreary day with cloud cover and light rainfall. The high temperature was only in the upper 60’s.

Saturday night to Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies. We will have a break in the rain late tonight through early overnight hours before light rainfall moves back in with the next round of rain. The low temperature overnight Sunday to Monday will be around 63. Monday through Tuesday as a slow-moving cold front moves through the region there is a chance for showers and storms, but not a total washout. We are seeing total rainfall from a trace to 0.20″ by the time the rainfall is over. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be into the mid-70’s.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter