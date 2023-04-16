AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday to Monday. Details about the timing of these storms below:

TONIGHT:

A strong cold front is moving through overnight tonight. It will rapidly drop our temperatures and bring us the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The main risk with these thunderstorms is gusty winds. The winds will shift from the SE to the W after the front moves through. We will see cloudy conditions otherwise and a low temperature around 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

We will see temperatures around 60 degrees with chances of rain with the front in the morning. There will be a break in the rain in the morning to afternoon with even some sunshine possible. Scattered rain chances return later in the day. Winds will be from the W 5-15 MPH with gusts 25+ MPH.

WEEK AHEAD:

Temperatures will be dropping at the start of the work-week. There are chances of rain Monday through Tuesday with temperatures only in the 60’s to 50’s. We dry out on Wednesday with sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures briefly rise at the end of the week into the 70’s before chances of rain over the weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

