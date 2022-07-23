AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Heat Advisory in Effect on Sunday for portions of the Southern Tier

Saturday started off with some sunshine and a heat advisory in place. Temperatures reached 95 degrees. We saw scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening hours this will continue until sunset.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. The low temperature will be in the upper 60’s. Sunday morning we will start off with sunshine and temperatures rising. There is a heat advisory in effect from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The heat index could get up to 96 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible. There’s a chance for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and some could be strong to severe. The first is in the afternoon to early evening and the second is in the evening to overnight hours. Our main risk is damaging winds but we are watching for the potential of flash flooding if we receive a lot of rainfall in a short period of time. Rainfall totals could be around 0.50″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Some of the rain could linger into Monday morning to early afternoon, but the high on Monday will only be in the 80’s. That is because the second line of showers that moved through was associated with a cold front.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

MONDAY: CLEARING SKIES, LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

