AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures still below average with another day of rain. Details below:

TODAY:

Chances of showers and thunderstorms in the morning to afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. The high temperature will be in the low 50’s and winds will go from the S to the NW 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Chances of showers ending before the overnight hours. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 32 degrees and winds from the N 0-10 MPH.

REST OF WEEK:

Temperatures will rise to average by Thursday into the 60’s and also on Friday. A brief day of sunshine on Thursday with rain moving in the second half of Friday. Rain is likely Friday night through Sunday with a chance of showers in the forecast again Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop again below average into the 50’s to begin the work-week.

18 Storm Team Forecast

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, CHANCE AFTERNOON TO EVENING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

