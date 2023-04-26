AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 64°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 38°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures still below average with another day of rain. Details below:
TODAY:
Chances of showers and thunderstorms in the morning to afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. The high temperature will be in the low 50’s and winds will go from the S to the NW 0-10 MPH.
TONIGHT:
Chances of showers ending before the overnight hours. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 32 degrees and winds from the N 0-10 MPH.
REST OF WEEK:
Temperatures will rise to average by Thursday into the 60’s and also on Friday. A brief day of sunshine on Thursday with rain moving in the second half of Friday. Rain is likely Friday night through Sunday with a chance of showers in the forecast again Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop again below average into the 50’s to begin the work-week.
18 Storm Team Forecast
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS
HIGH: 53 LOW: 31
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 62 LOW: 40
FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, CHANCE AFTERNOON TO EVENING SHOWERS.
HIGH: 60 LOW: 44
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY
HIGH: 59 LOW: 46
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 43
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 57 LOW: 40
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 54 LOW: 38
