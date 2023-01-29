AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered rain and snow flurries are possible Monday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be from the SW from 0-10 MPH. We have the chance for some snow flurries overnight mixing with some rain drops early Monday.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will be cooler after a cold front moves through with the high temperature in the upper 30’s. We have a chance of snow and rain depending on your location. Our more northern counties will be more snow flurries and in southern counties more rain but we are looking at little to no accumulation overall. Higher accumulations look to be below half an inch.

NEXT WEEK:

The temperatures will drop as we go into the week into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with a blast of Arctic air Friday into Saturday. We stay dry for the most part throughout the week with many days seeing some sunshine.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

