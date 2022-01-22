Chance of Snow Sunday with quick-moving low-pressure system

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:09 PM

Saturday started off chilly with temperatures into the negatives. A record was broken for the low temperature with the overnight low Friday to Saturday reaching -22 degrees Fahrenheit at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

Throughout the day on Saturday temperatures rebounded back above zero degrees. The high of the day was still below freezing around 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Cloud cover is moving back in as high-pressure moves to the east and an approaching low moves closer. This low-pressure system is an Alberta-Clipper and has multiple fronts with it. The first front moves through late Saturday and is a warm front; temperatures will therefore rise overnight Saturday to Sunday. On Sunday a cold front will move through and we will see snow with it. There is a slight chance for snowfall from 8 AM to 11 AM and it is more likely 12 PM to 10 PM. Snowfall accumulation will be an inch or below. Steuben County may see closer to an inch and a half as they will see lake effect snow after the front moves through.

Sunday night after the front moves through arctic air moves back in place once again ahead of the week. Temperatures will stay below freezing all week with another arctic blast of air mid-week and high pressure also building.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 2

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

