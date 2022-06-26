AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26TH: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Sunday we saw temperatures reach the low 90’s with clouds building throughout the day. We saw showers and thunderstorms move through in the afternoon before the cold front.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Winds will be from the south around 0-10 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. The main risk with the second line of showers and storms is isolated flash flooding as we have the chance for 0.50-1.00 inches of rainfall in the evening hours. The chance for thunderstorms winds down after midnight with only scattered showers lingering into early Monday.

Monday will be significantly cooler and less humid with a high in the upper 70’s and partly sunny skies. The trend sticks around for the majority of the workweek with gradually rising temperatures.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LINGERING ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

