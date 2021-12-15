Chances of light rain showers Wednesday with rising temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 24°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Wednesday morning the temperature fell right to average again with the overnight low at twenty-four degrees. Most are seeing mostly cloudy skies with high to mid-level clouds this Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover increases into Wednesday as a warm front moves through Wednesday. We also have a southerly flow which brings in warm moist air from the south. The weak warm front moving through brings the chance for light rain showers in the afternoon. There is also a chance for rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday as another warm front moves through. This brings the chance of rain showers again in the evening and overnight. Winds will be breezy; sustained winds will be 10-20 miles per hour from the south with gusts around 25 miles per hour as well. This will pick up in the afternoon hours with the front.

Towards the end of the week, the high temperature will approach 60 to low 60’s on Thursday. This is because we have that southerly flow, an upper-level feature (ridge), and multiple warm fronts. This is before cooling into the 40’s on Friday after a cold front moves through in the evening. The following chance of showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average or slightly below. Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow as temperatures will be in the low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN IN AFTERNOON

HIGH: 48 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN IN AFTERNOON

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AM RAIN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

