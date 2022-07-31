AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Sunday morning we saw increased cloud cover early making the high temperature of the day lower than forecasted into the low to mid 80’s.

Sunday night into Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies with clear skies and patchy fog, especially in valley areas. The low temperature will be in the high 50’s to low 60’s.

Monday moisture continues to increase along with humidity. We will still have mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 80’s. For the rest of the week temperatures will gradually rise. We will see a warming trend into the 90’s. The exception is the days we see rain with cold fronts moving through, those days will be slightly cooler

The next chance of showers and storms is late Monday to early Tuesday. There is a chance for spotty rain showers on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s to low 90’s until midweek.

MONDAY: SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE

HIGH: 98 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

