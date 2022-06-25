AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Saturday temperatures were into the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine and humidity levels rising.

Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly clear skies and patchy fog. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees with calm winds. Sunday morning we will start off with sunshine but clouds will build throughout the day. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening hours. The high will be in the low 90’s. Winds will be from the south around 0-10 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. The chance for thunderstorms winds down after midnight with only scattered showers lingering into early Monday.

Monday will be significantly cooler and less humid with a high in the upper 70’s and partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LINGERING ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

