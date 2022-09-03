AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Saturday the high temperature reached the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies and increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Sunday evening to the overnight hours we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but rainfall will be primarily light. Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog; the low temperature will be in the lower 60’s. Sunday throughout the day the high temperature will be around 80 with a cold front moving in bringing the chance for heavier rainfall and thunderstorms. The rainfall will last overnight from Sunday to Monday with heavy rainfall possible at times.

Monday chances remain as the cold front stalls out over the region. Rainfall totals from Sunday to Monday will range 0.30″-1.00″ with locally higher amounts. We are watching for any flooding risks as the storms will be slow-moving. Rainfall moves out early Tuesday and temperatures reach the mid to upper 70’s Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine for the rest of the week with temperatures rising back to the 80’s.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 658

