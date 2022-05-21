AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21ST: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the Southern Tier until 1:00 AM Sunday. The main risks are strong winds and damaging hail.

Saturday started off with temperatures rising rapidly. The was plenty of sunshine and the high temperature was around 90 degrees.

As of Saturday evening, there is a chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front slowly approaches. We have a lot of available energy in our atmosphere along with a few other key factors helping to keep the storms strong as they approach. The main chance of storms is Saturday from late afternoon until the late evening hours.

This cold front will fully move through our area tonight into tomorrow. The high temperature will hit early before the cold front moves through. Temperatures will reach the high 80’s and then drop around 15-20 degrees behind the cold front. The front brings another chance of showers and storms. The main risk with the rounds of storms is damaging winds but hail is also a possibility.

Monday will be a cooler day with a high temperature below average in the mid to upper 60’s. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week back into the high 70’s and low 80’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

